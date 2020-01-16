Quark Tops 1-Day Volume of $13.00 (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 16th. Quark has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and $13.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quark has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. One Quark coin can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including FreiExchange, Bittylicious and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded 49.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Quark Profile

Quark (CRYPTO:QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 262,102,786 coins. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info.

Quark Coin Trading

Quark can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange, Cryptopia and Bittylicious. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

