Qwertycoin 1-Day Volume Hits $641.00 (QWC)

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. One Qwertycoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC. Over the last week, Qwertycoin has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Qwertycoin has a market cap of $843,743.00 and $641.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000047 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 54.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Qwertycoin

QWC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 4th, 2018. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 106,123,770,169 coins. The official website for Qwertycoin is qwertycoin.org. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qwertycoin Coin Trading

Qwertycoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qwertycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qwertycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

