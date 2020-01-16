Ravencoin Achieves Market Cap of $133.94 Million (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. During the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. Ravencoin has a total market capitalization of $133.94 million and $15.19 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0253 or 0.00000291 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, IDCM, Nanex and QBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ravencoin alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.98 or 0.03566832 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011498 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00193230 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00027921 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00125392 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00036648 BTC.

Ravencoin Profile

Ravencoin (RVN) is a coin. It launched on January 14th, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 5,303,050,000 coins. The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin.

Ravencoin Coin Trading

Ravencoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, QBTC, Upbit, Cryptohub, CryptoBridge, TradeOgre, Graviex, Nanex, IDCM and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.