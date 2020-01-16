Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,990,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $302,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 277,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,427,000 after buying an additional 21,344 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,751,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,406,000 after buying an additional 188,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $298,000.

Shares of VV opened at $150.90 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.45. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $119.36 and a 1-year high of $151.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.768 dividend. This represents a $3.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Large-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

