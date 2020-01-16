Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after buying an additional 97,246 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth $282,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth $3,643,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth $9,337,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 15.1% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $146.54 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $119.54 and a 12-month high of $148.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.78.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

