Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scott & Selber Inc. increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 14,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 15.6% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 3.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock opened at $218.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.78. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $124.38 and a fifty-two week high of $219.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $203.97 and a 200 day moving average of $194.01.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 16,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.08, for a total value of $3,033,454.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,348 shares in the company, valued at $15,342,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 15,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.95, for a total value of $2,830,151.10. Insiders sold 46,240 shares of company stock valued at $8,621,216 over the last quarter. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EL. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Estee Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Edward Jones lowered Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.38.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

