Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 1,672 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,858,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,090,000 after buying an additional 550,152 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,798,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,062,000 after buying an additional 35,694 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,698,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,002,000 after buying an additional 247,179 shares in the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 1,172,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,409,000 after buying an additional 29,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lubar & Co. Inc increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lubar & Co. Inc now owns 777,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,682,000 after buying an additional 65,108 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $60.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.11 and its 200 day moving average is $60.11. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.90 and a 1 year high of $60.19.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.