Raymond James Trust N.A. Decreases Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,678 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,453,029 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,403,160,000 after purchasing an additional 218,262 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,748,186 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,784,623,000 after purchasing an additional 297,582 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth $1,246,724,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 142.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,216,329 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $593,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,067,698 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $759,507,000 after purchasing an additional 68,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

NFLX opened at $339.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.14. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.28 and a 52 week high of $385.99. The company has a market capitalization of $148.29 billion, a PE ratio of 108.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.42. Netflix had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total transaction of $17,011,172.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,011,172.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Citigroup lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $426.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $308.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $373.29.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

