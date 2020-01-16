Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 283,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.9% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $39,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,662,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,987,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952,873 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,432.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,689,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,648,497,000 after acquiring an additional 22,754,332 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,687,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,493,173,000 after acquiring an additional 125,867 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,292,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,972,000 after acquiring an additional 136,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 301.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,211,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,202,693,000 after acquiring an additional 7,668,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.29.

JPM stock opened at $136.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $98.09 and a twelve month high of $141.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.98.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,441 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total transaction of $883,061.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,012,238.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total value of $8,404,160.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 451,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,103,377.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,172 shares of company stock valued at $16,158,032. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.