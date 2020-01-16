Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $1.65 Million Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,837 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,610,132 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,336,033,000 after purchasing an additional 102,810 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,516,990 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,094,168,000 after acquiring an additional 664,769 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 49.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,061,417 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $523,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,353 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 5,707.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,581,351 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $264,618,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Group USVI LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at about $119,680,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LVS. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.40.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $72.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $51.17 and a 12-month high of $73.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.17.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 92.77%.

Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

