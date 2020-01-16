Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $1.93 Million Stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 794 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SRE opened at $154.14 on Thursday. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $111.47 and a 12-month high of $154.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.24 and its 200 day moving average is $143.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.41.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.01. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.9675 dividend. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

In other news, Director Andres Conesa bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $147.26 per share, for a total transaction of $294,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,749 shares in the company, valued at $699,337.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.80.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

