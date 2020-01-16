Raymond James Trust N.A. Lowers Holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,989 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,662,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,477,227,000 after buying an additional 1,715,548 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,868,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,571,386,000 after buying an additional 2,340,320 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 57.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,703,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $663,804,000 after buying an additional 6,087,455 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,295,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $420,131,000 after buying an additional 479,173 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 14,172.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,796,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $309,825,000 after buying an additional 7,741,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Schlumberger news, VP Simon Farrant sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $167,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at $681,601.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $2,332,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,735 shares of company stock worth $3,762,614. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:SLB opened at $38.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $55.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.47. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 30.22%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.46%.

SLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America set a $43.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $50.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.26.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

