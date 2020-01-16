Raymond James Trust N.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,032 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UL. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 1.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,020,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,153,000 after acquiring an additional 56,812 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 4.1% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 986,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,259,000 after acquiring an additional 38,850 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 6.2% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 780,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,902,000 after acquiring an additional 45,594 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 35.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 752,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,237,000 after acquiring an additional 196,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 807.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 642,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,923,000 after acquiring an additional 571,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

UL has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

NYSE UL opened at $56.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $65.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.06. Unilever N.V. has a 1-year low of $51.31 and a 1-year high of $64.84.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

