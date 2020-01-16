Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 1,281 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 247.8% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 474.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 250.0% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $120.45 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $101.44 and a 52 week high of $121.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.9093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

