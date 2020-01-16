Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 2,202 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,202 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 343.5% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $65.96 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $51.77 and a 52 week high of $66.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%.

