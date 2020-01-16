Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 2,346 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,346 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSM. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 6.8% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 167,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 10,688 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 15.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,565,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $374,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,338 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 152.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 571,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,393,000 after purchasing an additional 345,117 shares during the period. Finally, Wafra Inc. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 15.9% during the second quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 50,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 6,947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSM. China Renaissance Securities raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

NYSE TSM opened at $58.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $305.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.13 and its 200-day moving average is $48.56. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $34.83 and a one year high of $60.64.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 31.58%. Equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

