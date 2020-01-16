Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 25,647 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,512 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 25,647 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in General Electric by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 13,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors grew its position in shares of General Electric by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 118,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its position in shares of General Electric by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 22,670 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. 60.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GE opened at $11.87 on Thursday. General Electric has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $12.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.36 and its 200 day moving average is $10.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $105.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.16.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $23.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $5.00 price objective on shares of General Electric and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.92.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

