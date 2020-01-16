Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 4,190 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 392,089 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,190 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.9% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $61,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 521 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 13,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,843,434.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 611,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,271,555. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,919 shares of company stock valued at $9,817,790. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $163.18 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $102.17 and a 52 week high of $163.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $1,244.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.58.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The firm had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 18th that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.97.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.