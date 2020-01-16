Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 4,385 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,385 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corning during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Corning during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 351.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Corning during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Corning during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GLW. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Argus set a $42.00 target price on shares of Corning and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.55.

In other Corning news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 13,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $397,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lewis A. Steverson sold 63,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $1,913,472.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,160.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,325 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,690. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW opened at $29.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.14. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $26.75 and a twelve month high of $35.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.57.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Corning had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Corning’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

