Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 975 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,334 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth $120,766,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 899,963 shares of the software company’s stock worth $132,925,000 after purchasing an additional 21,585 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 53,771 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,942,000 after purchasing an additional 28,030 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 53,720 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $190.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.49. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.70 and a twelve month high of $193.42. The firm has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,734.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.89.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Autodesk had a net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 113.06%. The business had revenue of $842.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $923,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADSK has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.50.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.