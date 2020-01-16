Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) Receives Daily News Impact Rating of 2.86

News stories about Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) have trended positive on Thursday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Raytheon earned a news sentiment score of 2.86 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the aerospace company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RTN. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Raytheon from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 target price on shares of Raytheon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research set a $221.00 target price on shares of Raytheon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $215.00 target price on shares of Raytheon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.80.

Shares of RTN opened at $229.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Raytheon has a 1 year low of $158.16 and a 1 year high of $232.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.25. The firm has a market cap of $63.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.88.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.22. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.9425 per share. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.53%.

In other Raytheon news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $440,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total transaction of $107,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,940.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

