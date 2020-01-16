Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $5,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in Raytheon by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 4,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 59,549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,683,000 after purchasing an additional 33,631 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,193,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $234,105,000 after purchasing an additional 11,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Raytheon from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Raytheon from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price objective on Raytheon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research set a $221.00 target price on Raytheon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.80.

Shares of NYSE:RTN opened at $229.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Raytheon has a fifty-two week low of $158.16 and a fifty-two week high of $232.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.25. The company has a market cap of $63.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.88.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.22. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. Raytheon’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.9425 per share. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.53%.

In other Raytheon news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $440,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total transaction of $107,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,940.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

