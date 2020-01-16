RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $161.67.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROLL. BidaskClub raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

In related news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 1,168 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $184,672.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 200 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total transaction of $32,776.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in RBC Bearings by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in RBC Bearings by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,719,000 after purchasing an additional 12,938 shares during the period. BB&T Corp grew its position in RBC Bearings by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 5,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,361,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its position in RBC Bearings by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 46,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,643,000 after purchasing an additional 11,510 shares during the period. 98.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $170.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.16. RBC Bearings has a fifty-two week low of $125.02 and a fifty-two week high of $174.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 5.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.14.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $181.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.93 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Research analysts predict that RBC Bearings will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.