Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Advantage Oil & Gas (AAVVF)

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS: AAVVF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/16/2020 – Advantage Oil & Gas was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/10/2020 – Advantage Oil & Gas was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/9/2020 – Advantage Oil & Gas had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock.

1/4/2020 – Advantage Oil & Gas was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/5/2019 – Advantage Oil & Gas was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

11/27/2019 – Advantage Oil & Gas was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/18/2019 – Advantage Oil & Gas was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities to a “buy” rating.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AAVVF opened at $1.85 on Thursday. Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $345.02 million, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.58.

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Advantage Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $43.14 million for the quarter.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

