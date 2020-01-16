Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Dynavax Technologies (DVAX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ: DVAX):

1/13/2020 – Dynavax Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Dynavax Technologies discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize innovative products to treat and prevent allergies, infectious diseases, and chronic inflammatory diseases using versatile, proprietary approaches that alter immune system responses in highly specific ways. Dynavax’s clinical development programs are based on immunostimulatory sequences which are short DNA sequences that enhance the ability of the immune system to fight disease and control chronic inflammation. “

1/8/2020 – Dynavax Technologies was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/6/2020 – Dynavax Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Dynavax Technologies discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize innovative products to treat and prevent allergies, infectious diseases, and chronic inflammatory diseases using versatile, proprietary approaches that alter immune system responses in highly specific ways. Dynavax’s clinical development programs are based on immunostimulatory sequences which are short DNA sequences that enhance the ability of the immune system to fight disease and control chronic inflammation. “

1/3/2020 – Dynavax Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

1/3/2020 – Dynavax Technologies was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/31/2019 – Dynavax Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Dynavax Technologies discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize innovative products to treat and prevent allergies, infectious diseases, and chronic inflammatory diseases using versatile, proprietary approaches that alter immune system responses in highly specific ways. Dynavax’s clinical development programs are based on immunostimulatory sequences which are short DNA sequences that enhance the ability of the immune system to fight disease and control chronic inflammation. “

12/31/2019 – Dynavax Technologies was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/20/2019 – Dynavax Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Dynavax Technologies discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize innovative products to treat and prevent allergies, infectious diseases, and chronic inflammatory diseases using versatile, proprietary approaches that alter immune system responses in highly specific ways. Dynavax’s clinical development programs are based on immunostimulatory sequences which are short DNA sequences that enhance the ability of the immune system to fight disease and control chronic inflammation. “

12/12/2019 – Dynavax Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Dynavax Technologies discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize innovative products to treat and prevent allergies, infectious diseases, and chronic inflammatory diseases using versatile, proprietary approaches that alter immune system responses in highly specific ways. Dynavax’s clinical development programs are based on immunostimulatory sequences which are short DNA sequences that enhance the ability of the immune system to fight disease and control chronic inflammation. “

12/6/2019 – Dynavax Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

12/4/2019 – Dynavax Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Dynavax Technologies discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize innovative products to treat and prevent allergies, infectious diseases, and chronic inflammatory diseases using versatile, proprietary approaches that alter immune system responses in highly specific ways. Dynavax’s clinical development programs are based on immunostimulatory sequences which are short DNA sequences that enhance the ability of the immune system to fight disease and control chronic inflammation. “

11/28/2019 – Dynavax Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Dynavax Technologies discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize innovative products to treat and prevent allergies, infectious diseases, and chronic inflammatory diseases using versatile, proprietary approaches that alter immune system responses in highly specific ways. Dynavax’s clinical development programs are based on immunostimulatory sequences which are short DNA sequences that enhance the ability of the immune system to fight disease and control chronic inflammation. “

NASDAQ DVAX opened at $5.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.08 and its 200 day moving average is $4.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $12.42. The stock has a market cap of $485.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.59.

Get Dynavax Technologies Co alerts:

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.10). Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 399.60% and a negative net margin of 519.95%. The business had revenue of $10.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 624.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,474,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,270,000 after acquiring an additional 140,929 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 9,796 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 298.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 354,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 314.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 32,020 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.