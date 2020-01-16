Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Berkeley Group (BKG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Berkeley Group (LON: BKG) recently:

1/14/2020 – Berkeley Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 3,428 ($45.09) to GBX 3,990 ($52.49). They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/13/2020 – Berkeley Group had its price target raised by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 4,020 ($52.88) to GBX 5,130 ($67.48). They now have an “add” rating on the stock.

1/10/2020 – Berkeley Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 3,800 ($49.99) to GBX 4,400 ($57.88). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/9/2020 – Berkeley Group had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,480 ($45.78) to GBX 3,830 ($50.38). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/7/2020 – Berkeley Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

1/7/2020 – Berkeley Group had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 4,570 ($60.12) to GBX 4,890 ($64.33). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/10/2019 – Berkeley Group had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 4,856 ($63.88) to GBX 5,437 ($71.52). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/10/2019 – Berkeley Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/6/2019 – Berkeley Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

12/6/2019 – Berkeley Group had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

12/5/2019 – Berkeley Group was downgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital to a “sell” rating. They now have a GBX 4,000 ($52.62) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 3,750 ($49.33).

11/29/2019 – Berkeley Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 5,100 ($67.09) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 4,800 ($63.14).

11/22/2019 – Berkeley Group was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc to a “hold” rating.

11/18/2019 – Berkeley Group had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Shares of BKG stock opened at GBX 4,883 ($64.23) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. Berkeley Group Holdings PLC has a one year low of GBX 3,416 ($44.94) and a one year high of GBX 5,294 ($69.64). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,818.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,263.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20.

In other Berkeley Group news, insider Anthony W. Pidgley sold 1,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,040 ($66.30), for a total value of £70,207.20 ($92,353.59).

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brands.

