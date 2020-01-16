Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for ACM Research (ACMR)

ACM Research (NASDAQ: ACMR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/15/2020 – ACM Research was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/14/2020 – ACM Research had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Craig Hallum. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $25.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/14/2020 – ACM Research had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $19.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2020 – ACM Research had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2020 – ACM Research had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from to .

1/10/2020 – ACM Research was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Acm Research, Inc. develops, manufactures and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment, which semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects. Acm Research, Inc. is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

1/9/2020 – ACM Research was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Acm Research, Inc. develops, manufactures and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment, which semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects. Acm Research, Inc. is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

1/3/2020 – ACM Research was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Acm Research, Inc. develops, manufactures and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment, which semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects. Acm Research, Inc. is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

12/17/2019 – ACM Research had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $19.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/17/2019 – ACM Research was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

12/16/2019 – ACM Research was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ ACMR opened at $35.15 on Thursday. ACM Research Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $36.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $515.99 million, a P/E ratio of 63.91 and a beta of -0.43.

Get ACM Research Inc alerts:

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.31. ACM Research had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 32.04%. The business had revenue of $33.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACM Research Inc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,757,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in ACM Research by 122.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 29,776 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in ACM Research during the second quarter worth about $825,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ACM Research during the second quarter worth about $787,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ACM Research during the second quarter worth about $626,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.97% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.