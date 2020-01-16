Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Cutera (CUTR)

Cutera (NASDAQ: CUTR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/10/2020 – Cutera was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/10/2020 – Cutera was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cutera Inc designs, develops, manufactures and markets the CoolGlide family of products for use in laser and other light-based aesthetic applications. The original CoolGlide CV provides permanent hair reduction on all skin types. The second generation CoolGlide Excel incorporated features that added the capability to treat a variety of vascular lesions, which include facial telangiectasia, spider and reticular leg veins. The CoolGlide Vantage added non-ablative skin therapy to the range of applications offered by the system. “

1/3/2020 – Cutera was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cutera Inc designs, develops, manufactures and markets the CoolGlide family of products for use in laser and other light-based aesthetic applications. The original CoolGlide CV provides permanent hair reduction on all skin types. The second generation CoolGlide Excel incorporated features that added the capability to treat a variety of vascular lesions, which include facial telangiectasia, spider and reticular leg veins. The CoolGlide Vantage added non-ablative skin therapy to the range of applications offered by the system. “

12/31/2019 – Cutera was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/3/2019 – Cutera was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ CUTR opened at $35.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $521.64 million, a P/E ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.66. Cutera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $39.15.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical device company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $46.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 million. Cutera had a negative net margin of 20.84% and a negative return on equity of 84.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cutera, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Cutera by 1.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,548 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Cutera by 14.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,798 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Cutera by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,271 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Cutera by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 218,955 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Cutera during the second quarter worth $31,000. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating.

