Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for TTEC (TTEC)

TTEC (NASDAQ: TTEC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/14/2020 – TTEC was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/14/2020 – TTEC is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

1/8/2020 – TTEC is now covered by analysts at Northland Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

12/30/2019 – TTEC is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/13/2019 – TTEC was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/4/2019 – TTEC was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/20/2019 – TTEC was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

TTEC stock opened at $42.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. TTEC Holdings Inc has a one year low of $30.53 and a one year high of $50.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.65 and a 200 day moving average of $44.95.

Get TTEC Holdings Inc alerts:

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. TTEC had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $395.51 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TTEC Holdings Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 3,000,000 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $109,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,686,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,571,886.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 450,000 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $16,425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,686,901 shares in the company, valued at $244,071,886.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,458,588 shares of company stock valued at $126,354,486 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTEC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in TTEC by 8.8% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in TTEC by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TTEC by 10.1% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in TTEC by 5.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. 26.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.