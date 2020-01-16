Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (LON:RB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (LON:RB) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 6,591.88 ($86.71).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 8,500 ($111.81) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,900 ($77.61) to GBX 5,300 ($69.72) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 7,600 ($99.97) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,150 ($94.05) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank reduced their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,500 ($85.50) to GBX 6,000 ($78.93) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

RB stock opened at GBX 6,174 ($81.22) on Thursday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of GBX 5,510 ($72.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,744 ($88.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.08, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6,091.96 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6,169.06. The firm has a market cap of $44.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.99.

In other Reckitt Benckiser Group news, insider Warren Tucker purchased 580 shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 5,810 ($76.43) per share, with a total value of £33,698 ($44,327.81).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

