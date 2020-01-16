Relex Trading 10.2% Higher This Week (RLX)

Relex (CURRENCY:RLX) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 16th. One Relex token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, IDEX, Sistemkoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). In the last seven days, Relex has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar. Relex has a market capitalization of $217,673.00 and approximately $94.00 worth of Relex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Relex alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.89 or 0.03680649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011474 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00193206 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00028243 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00126315 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Relex Profile

Relex’s launch date was August 9th, 2017. Relex’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,805,550,597 tokens. The Reddit community for Relex is /r/RelexRLX. Relex’s official Twitter account is @RelexTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Relex is www.relex.io.

Relex Token Trading

Relex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Stocks.Exchange and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Relex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Relex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Relex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Relex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.