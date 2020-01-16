Reliant Bancorp (RBNC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 23rd. Analysts expect Reliant Bancorp to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 million. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 7.62%. On average, analysts expect Reliant Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Reliant Bancorp alerts:

RBNC opened at $22.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $248.19 million, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.37. Reliant Bancorp has a 52 week low of $20.17 and a 52 week high of $25.00.

RBNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Reliant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Reliant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.