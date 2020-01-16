Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,849 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,974,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,903,906,000 after buying an additional 581,754 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,822,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,630,757,000 after buying an additional 212,128 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,537,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $566,428,000 after buying an additional 2,687,709 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,900,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,012,000 after buying an additional 471,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,933,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,316,000 after buying an additional 160,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

In related news, insider Welborn John 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $179,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,186 shares in the company, valued at $734,447.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RSG opened at $92.56 on Thursday. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.19 and a twelve month high of $92.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 1st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 52.43%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RSG. ValuEngine lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, CIBC began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.86.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.