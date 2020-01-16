Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Novocure Ltd’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) – Analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2019 EPS estimates for Novocure in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer analyst E. Rajavelu now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.12). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Novocure’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Novocure from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novocure in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $84.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.30 and a beta of 2.37. Novocure has a 1-year low of $41.51 and a 1-year high of $98.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 5.06.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $92.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.12 million. Novocure had a negative net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Novocure by 5.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Novocure by 3.7% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Novocure by 27.9% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in shares of Novocure by 666.7% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Novocure by 1,337.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.36, for a total transaction of $13,554,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 660,165 shares in the company, valued at $59,652,509.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael J. Ambrogi sold 80,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $6,384,701.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 195,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,463,697. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 512,977 shares of company stock worth $45,409,691 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

