Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Cabot Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CBT)

Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cabot in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.82. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Cabot’s FY2020 earnings at $3.72 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.02 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CBT. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cabot in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cabot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Cabot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

NYSE:CBT opened at $45.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.02. Cabot has a 52-week low of $37.11 and a 52-week high of $50.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.89 and its 200 day moving average is $44.90.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). Cabot had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $827.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Cabot’s payout ratio is 35.81%.

In related news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 2,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $136,947.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,716.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Cabot by 0.3% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in Cabot by 5.4% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 6,720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cabot by 4.4% during the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cabot by 6.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cabot during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

