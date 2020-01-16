Research Analysts Offer Predictions for CME Group Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of CME Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $6.79 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.87. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CME Group’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.53 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 40.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CME. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CME Group in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CME Group from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.36.

CME opened at $205.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $203.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.89. CME Group has a 1 year low of $161.05 and a 1 year high of $224.91. The company has a market capitalization of $72.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covington Capital Management increased its position in CME Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total transaction of $201,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,021,489.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 39,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $7,955,355.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,447,907.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,609 shares of company stock worth $8,216,221. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous dividend of $1.75. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.99%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

