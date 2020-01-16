Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Forty Seven Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:FTSV)

Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks issued their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Forty Seven in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 13th. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Goonewardene expects that the company will earn ($2.50) per share for the year. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Forty Seven’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.59) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.81) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.87) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.43 EPS.

Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). The company had revenue of $15.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.80 million.

FTSV has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Forty Seven from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Forty Seven from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forty Seven from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Forty Seven in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Forty Seven from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forty Seven has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

NASDAQ FTSV opened at $36.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.16. Forty Seven has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $45.39.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTSV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Forty Seven by 5,976.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Forty Seven in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forty Seven in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Forty Seven in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Forty Seven by 36.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 9,216 shares in the last quarter. 54.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ravindra Majeti sold 5,000 shares of Forty Seven stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $62,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,201,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,017,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Irving Weissman sold 20,000 shares of Forty Seven stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $324,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,196,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,405,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,000 shares of company stock worth $3,054,650 over the last three months. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa; and FSI-174, an anti-cKIT antibody.

