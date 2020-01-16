Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 16th (AGR, AIXA, BAYN, BLND, DLN, DPLM, GPOR, GRI, GYC, HLCL)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, January 16th:

Assura (LON:AGR) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 79 ($1.04) to GBX 81 ($1.07). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) was given a €12.00 ($13.95) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) was given a €90.00 ($104.65) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

British Land (LON:BLND) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 605 ($7.96) to GBX 630 ($8.29). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Derwent London (LON:DLN) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,500 ($46.04) to GBX 3,720 ($48.93). They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Diploma (LON:DPLM) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,730 ($22.76) to GBX 1,760 ($23.15). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 845 ($11.12) to GBX 880 ($11.58). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Grainger (LON:GRI) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 330 ($4.34). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) was given a €24.50 ($28.49) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Helical (LON:HLCL) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 475 ($6.25). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hammerson (LON:HMSO) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 300 ($3.95). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €21.00 ($24.42) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Informa (LON:INF) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 869 ($11.43) to GBX 873 ($11.48). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Intu Properties (LON:INTU) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 29 ($0.38) to GBX 25 ($0.33). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) had its price target increased by Liberum Capital from GBX 4,390 ($57.75) to GBX 5,400 ($71.03). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Meggitt (LON:MGGT) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 685 ($9.01) to GBX 730 ($9.60). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Orange (EPA:ORA) was given a €15.00 ($17.44) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 360 ($4.74). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SEGRO (LON:SGRO) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 775 ($10.19) to GBX 855 ($11.25). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 530 ($6.97). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €56.00 ($65.12) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Workspace Group (LON:WKP) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,160 ($15.26) to GBX 1,220 ($16.05). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

