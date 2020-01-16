Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Carvana (CVNA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Carvana (NYSE: CVNA):

1/9/2020 – Carvana is now covered by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/7/2020 – Carvana was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Carvana Co. provide eCommerce platform for buying used cars. Carvana Co. is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. “

1/3/2020 – Carvana was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/31/2019 – Carvana had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

12/19/2019 – Carvana had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $95.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/11/2019 – Carvana was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Carvana Co. provide eCommerce platform for buying used cars. Carvana Co. is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. “

12/6/2019 – Carvana had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $95.00 to $105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/26/2019 – Carvana was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Carvana Co. provide eCommerce platform for buying used cars. Carvana Co. is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. “

NYSE CVNA opened at $86.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.16 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.69. Carvana Co has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $99.19.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.46 million. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a negative return on equity of 57.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carvana Co will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ira J. Platt sold 734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $64,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 4,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total value of $433,272.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,268.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,931 shares of company stock worth $7,115,282 in the last ninety days. 13.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth $5,829,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 64,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 31,487 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 202.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 872,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,613,000 after purchasing an additional 584,622 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 8,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.49% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

