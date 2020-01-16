Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Covestro (1COV)

Covestro (ETR: 1COV) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/14/2020 – Covestro was given a new €44.00 ($51.16) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Covestro was given a new €50.00 ($58.14) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/8/2020 – Covestro had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

1/8/2020 – Covestro was given a new €41.00 ($47.67) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/8/2020 – Covestro was given a new €44.00 ($51.16) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/8/2020 – Covestro was given a new €58.00 ($67.44) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/8/2020 – Covestro was given a new €50.00 ($58.14) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/8/2020 – Covestro was given a new €53.00 ($61.63) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/8/2020 – Covestro was given a new €45.00 ($52.33) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Covestro was given a new €52.00 ($60.47) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/30/2019 – Covestro was given a new €52.00 ($60.47) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/24/2019 – Covestro was given a new €52.00 ($60.47) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/18/2019 – Covestro was given a new €52.00 ($60.47) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/11/2019 – Covestro was given a new €55.00 ($63.95) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/9/2019 – Covestro had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

11/25/2019 – Covestro was given a new €42.00 ($48.84) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of ETR 1COV opened at €40.52 ($47.12) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €41.74 and its 200-day moving average is €42.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49. Covestro AG has a twelve month low of €37.30 ($43.37) and a twelve month high of €55.78 ($64.86). The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.70.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.