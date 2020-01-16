Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) Earning Extremely Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

Media stories about Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) have trended extremely positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Rio Tinto earned a news impact score of 5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a GBX 4,250 ($55.91) target price on Rio Tinto and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 4,500 ($59.19) target price on Rio Tinto and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rio Tinto from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 5,270 ($69.32) to GBX 4,850 ($63.80) in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. HSBC set a GBX 4,630 ($60.91) target price on Rio Tinto and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 3,820 ($50.25) target price (down previously from GBX 4,340 ($57.09)) on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,376.24 ($57.57).

RIO stock opened at GBX 4,523 ($59.50) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,406.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,334.44. Rio Tinto has a 1 year low of GBX 3,750 ($49.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,039 ($66.29).

In other Rio Tinto news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 12,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,226 ($55.59), for a total value of £521,784.22 ($686,377.56).

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

