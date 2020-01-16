Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) Receiving Extremely Positive News Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News articles about Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) have trended extremely positive on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Rio Tinto earned a daily sentiment score of 5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the mining company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

NYSE RIO opened at $58.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.77. Rio Tinto has a twelve month low of $47.88 and a twelve month high of $64.02. The stock has a market cap of $75.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.90.

RIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Rio Tinto in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. HSBC cut shares of Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $867.26.

In other Rio Tinto news, insider Clark Megan purchased 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.33 per share, for a total transaction of $49,523.25.

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

