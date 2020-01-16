RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (TSE:REI)

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$10.88 and a 52 week high of C$17.17.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$353.88 million for the quarter.

