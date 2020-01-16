Riverbridge Partners LLC Cuts Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 734,735 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 69,993 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 2.1% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $115,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 51,337 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 86,948 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 65,133 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after acquiring an additional 16,741 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Microsoft by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 503,586 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,014,000 after acquiring an additional 68,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1,170.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 58,270 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,098,000 after acquiring an additional 53,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $163.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1,236.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.23. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $102.17 and a 12 month high of $163.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.58.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.24 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total value of $357,225.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 133,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,139,258.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,919 shares of company stock valued at $9,817,790. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.97.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

