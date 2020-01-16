Robert W. Baird Reiterates Outperform Rating for Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $74.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $62.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syneos Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.44.

SYNH opened at $62.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.52. Syneos Health has a 52-week low of $36.72 and a 52-week high of $64.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.16.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Syneos Health will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in Syneos Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 397.8% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 269,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,017,000 after acquiring an additional 215,200 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 9.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 1.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 304,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

