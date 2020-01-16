Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 365 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) has been given a CHF 365 price target by stock analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ROG. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 330 target price on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. HSBC set a CHF 225 target price on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 375 target price on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 346 target price on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 345 price objective on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of CHF 321.50.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a 12 month low of CHF 214.30 and a 12 month high of CHF 273.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. The company's Advanced Connectivity Solutions segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless communications infrastructure, automotive, connected devices, wired infrastructure, consumer electronics, and aerospace/defense.

