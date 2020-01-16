Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) PT Set at CHF 340 by Credit Suisse Group

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) has been assigned a CHF 340 price objective by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 330 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 375 price objective on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group set a CHF 350 price objective on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 346 price objective on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 345 price objective on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of CHF 321.50.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a fifty-two week low of CHF 214.30 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 273.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine Company Profile

