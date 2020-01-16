Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target to $70.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its target price cut by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.32% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.82.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

NYSE XOM opened at $69.09 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $66.31 and a 12 month high of $83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $292.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.74.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.0% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 26,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.8% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 29,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 130.7% during the third quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth approximately $3,693,000. Institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.