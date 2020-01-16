Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (NYSE:RBS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (NYSE:RBS) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RBS shares. Investec upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays lowered shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RBS opened at $5.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.21. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $7.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.55.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Royal Bank of Scotland Group had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 4.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Scotland Group will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

