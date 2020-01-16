Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Given Daily Media Sentiment Rating of -3.00

Media stories about Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) have trended very negative recently, InfoTrie reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Ryanair earned a news impact score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the transportation company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Ryanair’s analysis:

Shares of RYAAY opened at $92.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.53. Ryanair has a 1-year low of $55.75 and a 1-year high of $96.79.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter. Ryanair had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 17.73%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ryanair will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RYAAY. Morgan Stanley raised Ryanair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BNP Paribas cut Ryanair from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub cut Ryanair from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Ryanair from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryanair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.67.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

